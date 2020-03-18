It has all the amenities that a Texan could want.
The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition debuts bundling together a lot of popular amenities for the pickup. To get one, you have to live in Texas or the neighboring states, though. Prices start at $47,075, which includes the $1,695 destination fee, and deliveries begin in the second quarter of 2020. The truck is available with the model's full powertrain range, and there are Quad Cab and Crew Cab bodies.
The Laramie Southwest Edition’s exterior has body-colored parts for the bumpers, grille surround, and mirror caps. Chrome adds some shine to the grille inserts, tow hooks, and body moldings along the side of the truck. For easier access into the cabin, there are standard power-folding side steps. The truck rides on 20-inch wheels with a polished finish.
Gallery: 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition
The truck's interior comes standard with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The pickup comes with quite a bit of tech, too, because buyers get electronic trailer brake control, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, cross-path detection, front and rear park assist, remote tailgate release, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Buyers can select between a bench or bucket seats in front. Opting for the buckets gets customers a locking center console from Mopar.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
If you're curious about why Ram would build a special edition pickup and only sell the vehicle in a limited part of America, it's because the company cites the Lone Star State as "the largest truck-buying region in the world." According to Ram, the state-exclusive Lone Star edition is the brand's most popular offering in Texas. There's big money available in catering to what these customers want.
Ram Truck Unveils New 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition
New Ram 1500 Southwest Edition packs additional features into new premium package
Laramie Southwest to be offered exclusively in Texas and neighboring states
Ram 1500 Lone Star continues to be Ram’s top-seller in Texas
Ram today unveiled the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition, a new luxury trim aimed at the largest truck-buying region in the world. The Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition packages together popular appearance and luxury features.
The Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition will be offered exclusively in Texas and neighboring states.
“For nearly 20 years, Ram has recognized that Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. “Ram was the first manufacturer to offer a Texas-exclusive model, and the Lone Star edition remains our most popular truck in Texas. Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology.”
Outside, the Laramie Southwest Edition’s body-colored bumpers, mirrors and grille surround give it a sophisticated appearance. Subtle chrome highlights, including tow hooks, grille inserts, body side moldings and polished 20-inch wheels provide exterior visual accents. Power side steps are also included, and fold out of the way when the truck is parked or underway.
Inside, the Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is loaded with features, technology and a unique feature. Among those features are the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and electronic trailer brake control. Also included are automatic high beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring and cross-path detection, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop, remote tailgate-release and rain-sensitive windshield wipers. Buyers have a choice of either a bench or buckets seats. All Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Editions are delivered with a heavy-duty Mopar locking console when the bucket seat option is selected.
The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is available in all powertrain options. Buyers can choose Quad and Crew Cab body configurations and 5 ft.-7 in. (Crew only) or 6 ft.-4-in. bed lengths.
Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $45,380, plus $1,695 destination.
New 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition models will go on sale in the second quarter of 2020.