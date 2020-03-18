The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition debuts bundling together a lot of popular amenities for the pickup. To get one, you have to live in Texas or the neighboring states, though. Prices start at $47,075, which includes the $1,695 destination fee, and deliveries begin in the second quarter of 2020. The truck is available with the model's full powertrain range, and there are Quad Cab and Crew Cab bodies.

The Laramie Southwest Edition’s exterior has body-colored parts for the bumpers, grille surround, and mirror caps. Chrome adds some shine to the grille inserts, tow hooks, and body moldings along the side of the truck. For easier access into the cabin, there are standard power-folding side steps. The truck rides on 20-inch wheels with a polished finish.

Gallery: 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

5 Photos

The truck's interior comes standard with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The pickup comes with quite a bit of tech, too, because buyers get electronic trailer brake control, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, cross-path detection, front and rear park assist, remote tailgate release, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Buyers can select between a bench or bucket seats in front. Opting for the buckets gets customers a locking center console from Mopar.

Save Thousands On A New Ram 1500 MSRP $ 33,740 MSRP $ 33,740 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

If you're curious about why Ram would build a special edition pickup and only sell the vehicle in a limited part of America, it's because the company cites the Lone Star State as "the largest truck-buying region in the world." According to Ram, the state-exclusive Lone Star edition is the brand's most popular offering in Texas. There's big money available in catering to what these customers want.