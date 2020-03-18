Getting behind the wheel of an entirely standard mid-engined Corvette is easier said than done since an analysis from Cars Direct shows dealers across the United Sates practically don’t have any for sale. After going through nearly 300 C8s listed on Autotrader, they weren’t able to find a single $59,995 car. As a matter of fact, the most affordable ‘Vette they discovered was a 2LT Coupe located at a dealer in Miami asking for $67,295 or over $7,000 than what a bone stock car would set you back.

At the other end of the price spectrum, the most expensive Corvette found after browsing the dealership lots was a 3LT Coupe in Scottsdale for a hefty $112,600. That’s still chump change compared to the $3 million Rick Hendrick paid to have the privilege of owning VIN 001 he said he will never actually drive.

Cars Direct says many of the Corvette C8s they found sitting on dealer lots have actually been sold already, so buying the sports car regardless of trim and options could be a difficult and time-consuming task. With the entire production run for the 2020 model year accounted for, good luck buying a C8 at MSRP in the following period.

It’s especially true when you take into account the coronavirus outbreak could have an impact on production at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky. While UAW has pressured The Big Three to shut down operations for two weeks, General Motors, Ford, and FCA will continue operations while taking more safety measures to protect their employees from COVID-19.

A statement from UAW says the three automotive giants will implement "rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts and extensive plans to avoid member contact. They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk. The companies have also agreed to work with us in Washington, D.C., on behalf of our members as we manage the disruption in the industry."

With Chevy’s long-awaited sports car being a hot commodity these days and production likely to be affected by the coronavirus crisis in the months to come, it means the sub-$60,000 Corvette will remain pretty much unattainable in the foreseeable future.