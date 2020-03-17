Several automakers have curtailed production facilities in Europe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. In the United States, Detroit automakers have shifted primarily to working from home with white-collar employees, but tens of thousands of blue-collar workers at assembly plants continue to churn out new cars. This is raising eyebrows at the United Auto Workers union (UAW), which is allegedly pursuing a two-week shutdown for plants and is considering action to make it happen, according to a report from Automotive News.

Exactly what is meant by action is unclear at this point. The report states UAW President Rory Gamble sent a letter to members and staff today, explaining that the union requested a two-week shutdown based on information and guidelines from both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). That request was apparently made on Sunday and turned down by automakers, at which point the UAW established a 48-hour timeframe to come up with a plan of its own. That timeframe is up today.

What would this mean exactly? That’s the million-dollar question; Automotive News reports Gamble as stating the union would “take this conversation to the next level” if there are concerns that assembly line workers aren’t adequately protected. It’s a rather cryptic statement that’s open-ended, though it doesn’t rule out a strike or other government intervention influenced by the union.

Motor1.com has contacted representatives from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and Ford for a comment on the matter. The report states the union will hold a meeting at 6:00 PM EDT to review the situation and plans, and we will update this story with fresh information as it becomes available.