Frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on roads. The asphalt expands and contracts between cold nights that are followed by warm, sunny days, the blacktop soaking up the sun – and heat. But if temperatures stay below freezing, then frost heaves can form. They occur when water-soaked soil freezes and expands, which can turn smooth roads into mini rollercoasters. The video above shows how bad frost heaves can get, easily upsetting any vehicle cruising down the road.

The video shows cars driving down the road only to have their vehicles tossed into the air suddenly. Some are thrown into the air more than others with truck trailers easily leaving the ground. Drivers don’t appear to see the frost heaves, and, looking at the video, they seem difficult to see. You can hear some cars bottom out while others scrape their front bumpers, like the Chrysler Pacifica in the video. You can see the front-end snowplow on one truck scrape against the ground while another attached to a Chevy Silverado violently bounces up and down. Near the end of the video, one truck tosses whatever it was carrying in the bed into the road.

The video also shows some drivers slowing before hitting the series of undulations, likely knowing their presence after an upsetting experience. Many of the drivers attempt to slow down and easy the bouncing while others cruise right through without a care in the world. Watching the yellow semi hit the uneven road, dirt shaking off the trailer, is a bit frightening, especially after seeing some cars veer to the oncoming lane to avoid the bumps.

They frost heaves are spaced apart at just the right distance to accentuate the car’s bouncing motion, making it challenging for drivers to maintain control. You can see one car that gingerly drivers over the rough road, and it doesn’t look that bad. But add in speed and the spacing, and it becomes a bit more dangerous. Hopefully, warmer temperatures thaw the frost heaves, and the road can return to normal.