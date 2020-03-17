The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport was supposed to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, but the event's cancellation due to Covid-19 forced a change of plans. Now, the company has released a video to showcase the new model, including about the machine from top execs.

Pur Sport features a revised version of Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine that has a redline 200 revs higher than normal at 6,900 rpm. The company also tweaks the gearbox to tighten the ratios by 15 percent. The company claims the new model is 40 percent quicker out of corners than a standard Chiron.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Video Tour

8 Photos

Bugatti exterior designer Frank Heyl gives the Pur Sport a revised look with much larger, more aggressive inlets at the front. At the back, there's now a huge wing attached to the deck and a similarly big diffuser underneath it. The shape of these elements create an "X" on the rear that's apparently a nod to the Star Wars X-Wing. To save weight, there are magnesium wheels with carbon fiber inserts and titanium brake plates. The company even 3d-prints titanium for a portion of the exhaust outlet. In total, a Pur Sport weighs 42 pounds (19 kilograms) less than a regular Chiron.

The revised chassis includes springs that are 65 percent firmer in front and 33 percent stiffer in the back. For improved grip, the company partners with Michelin to create special tires specifically for this project.

Bugatti will build just 16 units of the Pur Sport at a price of €3.2 million each ($3.5 million at current exchange rates. Deliveries start in the second half of 2020.