Audi, compared to its German rivals, hasn’t gone crazy with crossover and SUV variants – at least not yet. Over the last few years, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have raced to fill holes in their SUV lineup – pushing out variants of SUVs to cash in on the crossover/SUV craze sweeping the world. But according to a new report from Autozeitung.de, Audi could take its first step in matching its rivals. The publication says Audi is developing a Sportback – coupe-like – version of its Q5 crossover.

The rumored Q5 Sportback will debut this fall before arriving at German dealerships next spring, according to Autozeitung.de. The new variant is being developed alongside a refreshed Q5. Spy photos have shown the regular non-Sportback Q5 with camouflaged front and fear fascias, indicating the model is due for its mid-cycle refresh. The publication also expects an SQ5 Sportback version, too, giving the coupe-like SUV some performance oomph.

The Q5 Sportback would give Audi a competitor against the likes of the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe, two rakish, coupe-like crossovers. The design does give crossovers a more unique, sportier appearance instead of offering just another boxy crossover like other automakers. When the Q5 Sportback does arrive, it should adopt many of the updates we’re expecting on the regular version.

The Q5 Sportback is likely to use the same engines found in the current – regular – Q5. In the U.S., the Q5 is offered with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a more powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be available as well.

Autozeitung.de believes the Q5 Sportback will require a €2,000 ($2,193 at current exchange rates) premium over the regular Q5. In the U.S., the 2020 Audi Q5 starts at $43,300. A roughly $2,193 jump in price for a sloped roof could put the Q5 Sportback around $45,500 to start, which is well below the price of the X4 and GLC Coupe. Or, Audi could bump up the price a bit to match.