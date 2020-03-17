The Genesis G70 is one of the last luxury sedans still available with a manual gearbox. Not even recent iterations of the lauded BMW 3 Series or Mercedes-Benz C-Class offer the option of a do-it-yourself-shifter. But even with a significant makeover expected for 2021, Genesis plans to keep the G70's manual alive. For now.

According to official EPA fuel economy ratings uncovered by the sleuths at MotorTrend, the 2021 Genesis G70 will keep its same turbocharged 2.0-liter, its same six-speed manual gearbox, and even its same fuel economy for another year: 18 miles per gallon city, 28 highway, and 22 combined. The same optional eight-speed automatic carries over, too.

Gallery: 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T: Pros And Cons

44 Photos

With the debut of the GV80, we thought the sedan might adopt to the SUV's turbocharged 2.5-liter engine as part of its mid-cycle refresh, and ditch the six-speed manual. But for now, at least, the 2021 G70 sedan will use the same base powertrain and gearbox. What's unclear is whether Genesis will swap the current twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 in the top-sped model for the GV80's new twin-turbo 3.5-liter engine. We'll have to wait for word from Genesis on that.

Powertrains aside, expect the 2021 Genesis G70 to undergo a pretty hearty facelift. Spy photos hint that the upcoming sedan will have new body panels and fresh facial cues on par with the GV80 (possibly looking something like this). And there could even be a wagon variant if rumors come true. We'll know all there is to know when the new Genesis sedan debuts, hopefully in just a few months.