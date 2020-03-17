Lots of spy shots show that the next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is well into development, and this video catches two of them on the road together in Germany. We aren't expecting to see a debut until late 2020 or early 2021, so there should be plenty more opportunities to see how the vehicle evolves.

These development vehicles continue to wear heavy cladding that conceals the front end, and there also appear to be coverings over the taillights. Plus, there's a wrap over the body. These combined elements make getting a good view of the new body a difficult task. From the looks of it, the designers don't intend to revolutionize the appearance of the next-gen C-Class because the overall silhouette looks very similar to the current one.

Despite looking the similar, the new C-Class should get lots of new tech and more efficient engines, including a plug-in hybrid option. Spy shots already show the development of the Mercedes-AMG C53 that might use the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from the A45 S that makes 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts). A rumor suggests the range-topping C63 might use this mill, too, but with hybrid assistance significantly boosting the output.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz C-Class MSRP $ 42,395 MSRP $ 42,395 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Inside, it's safe to expect the C-Class to gain the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system with screens for the instruments and infotainment displays. A wide array of active safety technology would also be available.

The updated MRA2 platform might improve cabin space, too. The underpinnings use a double-wishbone front suspension combined with a multi-link rear setup, which should make for a comfy ride.