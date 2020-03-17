Hide press release Show press release

SPOFEC customizes the Rolls-Royce Cullinan



Exclusive OVERDOSE widebody, 24-inch hi-tech forged wheels and 504 kW / 685 hp for the luxury SUV



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the world's most extravagant SUVs straight from the factory. SPOFEC makes the English luxury motor car even more exclusive with a sophisticated refinement range that at the same time also boosts the driving dynamics.

The spectacular SPOFEC OVERDOSE widebody gives the five-door an even more striking appearance. Under the fender flares at the front and rear axle is room for forged SPOFEC 24-inch wheels developed in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen.

The SPOFEC lowering module allows lowering the ride height of the Cullinan by about 40 millimeters to complement the sporty street tires.

SPOFEC also breathes some extra fire into the twelve-cylinder twin-turbo engine to match the more agile handling. The performance increase to 504 kW / 685 hp shortens the 2.7-ton SUV's sprint from zero to 100 km/h to a mere 4.9 seconds. In order to give the V12 a sportier exhaust note, SPOFEC offers sport exhaust systems with and without electronic sound management.

The German refinement specialist also customizes the interior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan by customer request.



In recent years, the SPOFEC designers have demonstrated repeatedly that they are capable of giving the current Rolls-Royce models even more extraordinary looks with equally tasteful and aerodynamically efficient bodywork components. They also remained faithful to this approach in the development of the OVERDOSE widebody version for the Cullinan. All aerodynamic-enhancement components are manufactured in OEM quality from Pur-R-Rim in order to achieve a perfect fit and surface quality.



The SPOFEC front fascia was designed to replace the production bumper in its entirety. Its striking shape gives the Cullinan a more distinctive face and reduces front-axle lift at high speeds in addition.



With a width of 2.12 meters at the rear axle, an impressive 12 centimeters more than the production car, the further refined luxury SUV turns into an eye-catcher par excellence. The sweeping OVERDOSE flares, which add ten centimeters to the width of the Cullinan at the front, create space for king-sized 10Jx24 SPOFEC SP2 wheels, which carry high-performance street tires of size 295/30 R 24 front and back.



The alloys feature ten pairs of twin-spokes in order to achieve maximum strength. US high-end wheel specialist Vossen manufactures these wheels in an elaborate forging process. They also offer maximum variety thanks to being available in many different colors as well as coming with a choice of brushed or polished surfaces.



The SPOFEC control module for the air suspension is optimally calibrated to the 24-inch wheels of the Cullinan with OVERDOSE widebody. The ride height of the SUV is lowered by about 40 millimeters compared with the production level. The lower center of gravity makes the handling even more agile and safe.



Specially sculpted rocker panels create a perfect transition between the front and rear OVERDOSE flares. They also give the five-door a lower and sleeker visual stance. The subtle spoiler and the diffuser, which replaces the production center section of the rear fascia, add a touch of racing look to the appearance from the rear.



SPOFEC gives the 6.7-liter twelve-cylinder engine of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a powerful performance upgrade complementing the sporty looks. To this end, the company adapts an electronic plug-and-play control module to the ECU of the British SUV. Special mapping for injection and ignition as well as a moderately raised boost pressure increase peak output of the twin-turbo engine by 83.9 kW / 114 hp and bump up peak torque by 160 Nm. The upgraded Cullinan with 504 kW / 685 hp and 1,010 Nm accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h.



Thanks to the harmonious combination with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the SPOFEC performance upgrade is reflected in the improved sprint times. What is more: The even more superior power delivery of the turbocharged V12 provides an even more superb driving experience.



SPOFEC offers stainless sport exhaust systems for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan as an ideal complement to the performance upgrade. In addition, these systems produce a sportier exhaust note. The variant with actively controlled exhaust flap features an electronic sound management that allows adjusting the exhaust note remotely from the cockpit between decidedly subtle and sportingly powerful.



SPOFEC also fulfills special requests in the interior: Owners can choose from a practically endless variety of colors and a broad range of leather types and Alcantara.