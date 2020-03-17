How big of a deal is the Elantra to Hyundai? Judging solely by the sales numbers, it’s the brand’s most important car ever. Having racked up more than 13.8 million sales since it was originally introduced in 1990, the Elantra (Avante in South Korea) is the company’s best-selling model. For the 2021 model year in North America, the compact sedan will enter its seventh generation featuring what Hyundai refers to as a “Parametric Dynamics” design theme.

We already have a pretty good understanding of how the edgy sedan is going to look like as Hyundai dropped a surprisingly revealing teaser last week to announce the all-new model would debut today. At that time, we also learned the sharp-looking Elantra would ride on a new platform bringing increased proportions. The edgy “four-door-coupe” as described by its creator will be longer and wider than its predecessor and will adopt a full-width LED light strip. At the same time, the roofline will be lowered to lend the car a sportier appearance.

Speaking of a sporty Elantra, a high-performance N variant is allegedly in the pipeline with as much as 275 horsepower coming from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine shared with the i30 N and the Veloster N hot hatches. It’s said to be offered with both a six-speed manual and a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic, but don’t expect any details about the Elantra N during the world premiere of the regular model tonight.

Aside from getting a whole new look, platform, and maybe a punchy engine, the revamped Elantra will also benefit from a completely reworked dashboard with a minimalist design. From what we’re able to tell looking at the adjacent teaser, the dashboard will have a much cleaner layout with far fewer buttons and knobs. The infotainment system will sit right alongside the digital instrument cluster to give the illusion of a massive screen.

The livestream from The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, California will begin at 7 PM EST, which works out to 2 AM GMT on March 18 for our European audience.