The BMW i8 is on its way out of production in April, as announced in an official statement last week. But that doesn't mean that the electrified sports car is exiting without merit. It is the bestseller of its class and one that has the performance to boot.

How does it compare to other sports cars? Auto Motor & Sport channel on Youtube has pitted the i8 Roadster against the Polestar 1 and oddly enough, against the new Porsche 911 Carrera. The competition? A good ol' drag race.

Gallery: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster: Review

49 Photos

Before you watch the drag race video on top of this page, let's crunch the numbers here first to see how these cars compare in black and white.

The BMW i8 Roadster produces 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from its turbocharged 1.3-Liter inline-three combustion engine and two electric motors.

On the other hand, the Polestar 1 produces a lot more with its force-inducted 2.0L four-banger and dual-electric motors. Total output is at 619 hp (462 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm) of torque, but it's also around 2,000 pounds heavier than the hybrid Bimmer.

Now, the Porsche 911 Carrera is around the same weight as the BMW i8 and it's powered by 3.0L, twin-turbo flat-six engine making 379 hp (283 kW) and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque.

Which of these three is the quickest in a straight-line race? Watch the video on top of this page, which we set at the 7:11 mark for you.