As Coronavirus fears grip the U.S. and the entire world, we’re starting to see automakers offering a measure of assistance for current customers and potential buyers. Ford Motor Company is the latest to chime in with a plan of sorts. Ford Credit is the company’s lending division, and it’s offering options both for current and prospective Ford vehicle owners.

The first is the potential for some measure of payment relief to those who have loans through Ford Credit. The exact nature of the relief isn’t specified, but in a press release on the subject, Ford Credit says it encourages people to contact the company to discuss “potential delay of payments” for relief. Motor1.com has contacted Ford for additional information on this, particularly regarding criteria that Ford Credit customers must meet, duration of the delays, and the status of interest during delays.

To entice people into a new Ford purchase, Ford Credit’s assistance is clearer. The company offers a program that will delay the first payment for 90 days to folks who decide to buy a new Ford vehicle.

“Ford is committed to lending a hand to the people who rely on us,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president for U.S. marketing, sales, and service. “The peace of mind of our Ford and Lincoln customers is our top priority as we work through the developments of this outbreak.”

Ford has also directed its Ford Motor Company Fund to send $500,000 to nonprofit groups in southeast Michigan that help food delivery to children and senior citizens. In addition, the company has pulled all its national advertising and is replacing it with a new awareness campaign for the virus and Ford’s programs.

Current Ford Credit customers with questions can contact a special hotline at 800-723-4016, or access their account through fordcreditsupport.com. We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.