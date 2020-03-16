There are several members of the Motor1.com team who build models has a hobby, but it's safe to say that none of us have the skill of Lee Sang-Won. He built a scale model of the new 2021 Kia Sorento from scratch using 3d-printed parts and a whole lot of intricate customization. Kia helped him on the project by providing access to CAD models of the new Sorento to create the body structure for this creation.

The result of Lee Sang-Won's work is amazing. Without seeing the scale, the model initially looks like a real Sorento in this video. He uses LEDs to create functional headlights, turn signals, and taillights. A remote controls these functions. Inside, there are more lights behind the instrument panel and infotainment screen.

Gallery: Kia Sorento Scale Model

20 Photos

The level of detail is impressive, especially when you remember that the builder has to make everything from scratch. The dashboard alone requires him to cut tiny pieces of masking tape to cover each area that needs to be a different color. He also creates decals in photoshop to add smaller details like many of the buttons on the inside. Kia helps by supplying tiny, metal versions of its emblem.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Sorento MSRP $ 27,335 MSRP $ 27,335 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The new Sorento rides on a wheelbase that's 1.37 inches (35 millimeters) longer than before, and overall length is up 0.4 inches (10 millimeters). Despite being slightly larger, the crossover is 176 pounds (80 kilograms) lighter than the previous model.

The engine range for the American market isn't yet available. In Korea, customers can choose from a hybrid-assisted turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and a 2.2-liter turbodiesel.