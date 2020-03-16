The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is still hot off its debut on March 3, and the company now has a video showing off some of the tech that makes the new coupe and convertible special. Buyers willing to put down the $203,500 base price for the coupe or $216,300 for the Cabriolet want to know about the features they can brag about to friends.

Both bodies use a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. The clip shows off the mill's variable turbine geometry that varies the angles of the vanes to make the turbos work more efficiently at various engine speeds. The powerplant pumps out 640 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) torque. This is a major upgrade over the previous-generations output of 580 hp (433 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from an engine with the same displacement.

The new 911 Turbo S can hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds for the hardtop and 2.7 seconds for the coupe. Both of them top out at 205 mph (330 kph).

Porsche equips the new 911 Turbo S with adaptive aerodynamic elements at both ends. In front, the front splitter lowers, the wing lifts at the other end. The louvers in the rear deck direct cool air to the intercoolers.

For improved safety, there's a new Wet mode that detects water on the road and automatically changes the settings for the stability control and anti-lock brakes.

Inside, Porsche gives the Turbo S a slightly different look than the standard 911 Carrera. There is full leather upholstery, and carbon-fiber touches are around the cabin. The company's Sport Seats Plus with 18-way adjustability are standard.

Deliveries for the 911 Turbo S don't begin in the United States until late 2020, but the company is already taking orders from interested customers.