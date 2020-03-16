It’s difficult to put the Koenigsegg Gemera into just one box. It’s a hybrid hypercar with four seats and two massive dihedral doors with gobs of style. It expands Koenigsegg’s lineup in a way many of us never saw coming, and the bespoke automaker packed it with tons of neat features. One of those is an emergency tool to break the windows.

Supercar Blondie briefly points them out in her video of the hypercar. There are two located above the shoulders of the rear seats set right into the cabin for easy access. Pop those out, and rear-seat passengers can bust the large window to escape in the event of an emergency. It’s smart thinking, and a necessary one due to the car’s unique design – those two doors and massive side glass complicates things a bit.

The window-breaking tools are just a blimp when compared to Gemera’s multitude of other features. It has rear-view cameras, which may not make it to the U.S. thanks to a sluggish change in federal regulations. Then there’s the 600-horsepower (477-kilowatt) 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine that pairs with three electric motors to produce 1,700 hp (1,268 kW) and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) of torque.

Koenigsegg says it plans to build 350 Mega GT Gemera supercars. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but you probably shouldn’t cross-shop it with the Toyota RAV4, though both have the same number of cup holders. One thing it does better than the RAV4 is accelerate – zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.9 seconds. Make sure your lids are secured.

We have a few years before the Gemera arrives, so we’re confident we’ll see more content like this leading up to its on-sale date in 2022. It’s a significant shift for the company with a high production number, too, at least for the tiny automaker. It’s unlikely the Gemera will replace SUVs as the go-to family vehicle for millions. But it could be perfect for millionaires.