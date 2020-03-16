Instagram is proving to be once again a valuable source for discovering some of the secrets Mercedes is hiding about the next-generation S-Class. The fullsize luxury sedan will make the switch to the W223 generation later this year, and after seeing a camo-free prototype in late January, another grainy image has emerged onto the photo-centric social media platform courtesy of user "cochespias."

The adjacent grainy image depicts an interior door panel combining a wood trim with aluminum switchgear and some dark glossy surfaces that will likely be a fingerprint magnet. The most interesting aspect of the low-resolution photo is that tiny screen right next to the controls for the electrically adjustable seats. From what we’re able to read, it says the person sitting inside must select the desired settings related to the seat’s memory function.

To the left of the image is a tiny label that says “Faurecia,” which is a Paris-based automotive supplier specialized in car interiors, including for the outgoing S-Class W222. Another sticker with the name of what we assume is a different supplier is visible, but the photo’s poor quality makes it harder for us to read what it says. Maybe you can help us out in the comments section below.

A portion of the interior door panel is not exactly breaking news, but with Mercedes being coy on details regarding the new S-Class, we’ll take anything the Internet has to offer. Should you have any doubts about the automaker behind this, you can easily see the three-pointed star logo on that small screen.

Speaking of screens, our own spy shots have revealed Daimler’s next range topper will have a much different dashboard to accommodate a vertically oriented touchscreen as large as they come. The interior depicted above might not look worthy of an S-Class, but it belongs to an older prototype that lacked a lot of the final bits and refinement we’ll see on the production model.

All future Mercedes S-Class models are expected to have rear doors since rumor has it the S-Class Coupe and Convertible will both be axed to avoid a product overlap with the next SL and AMG GT. Once again, the Benz-branded model will be joined by an elongated Maybach version with all the luxury Mercedes can cram into a big sedan.