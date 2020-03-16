The combustion engine versus electric motor wars continue with yet another drag race between a Tesla and an ICE-powered performance car. This time around, we have the Model 3 Performance going up against one of the hottest four-door vehicles on the market today, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4 Door. It’s a four-door, all-wheel-drive drag challenge.

These two cars can’t be more different though. The Model 3 comes with a dual-motor setup that generates a combined output of 450 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 471 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque, and has a curb weight of 4,072 pounds (1,847 kilograms). Against it, the Merc puts to use its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 630 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twist. On paper, these two have identical 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) times.

One very important factor in this race is the wet surface of the track. The all-electric sedan proves to be very capable on all kinds of surfaces and this gives it a very good advantage at the start of the race. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the four-door Merc and its launch control system, which acts very weirdly in rainy conditions.

Given that, at the start of the race, the Tesla takes a serious lead and it almost seems that it will take the victory. However, the way more powerful AMG GT 4 Door eventually catches up thanks to its monstrous V8 and takes a very, very difficult triumph. We bet the result would’ve been very different if the track wasn't wet.