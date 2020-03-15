Heavily Modified Jeep Wrangler Is A Serious Off-Roader

A stock Jeep Wrangler may be one of the toughest SUVs you can buy at a dealership today, but even the mighty Wrangler requires some serious modifications to handle the abuse of rock crawling. The best part of owning a Jeep for many is the host of modifications available but which mods do the pros trust to rock crawl every single day?

There are a plethora of modified Jeep Wranglers on the road, but for many, it’s all about the look rather than the functionality. I speak of the dreaded mall crawler Jeep Wranglers covered in LED light bars and supported by a cheap leveling kit. It seems these Jeep owners only offroad after dark as light bars are illegal to use on the road.

So rather than building a Jeep Wrangler that looks cool, what does it take to build a Wrangler for actual offroading? Well first, you start with one of the most coveted Jeep Wranglers generations, the LJ. Jeep’s LJ Wrangler was a long-wheelbase version of the TJ and was built from 2004 to 2006. The LJ is considered by many to be the best Wrangler ever built thanks to its use of a larger Dana 44 rear axle which is much stronger when compared with the standard TJ’s Dana 35 and size when compared with the following JK and JL Wranglers.

The team at Las Vegas Rock Crawlers did some serious modifications to ready their LJ to rock crawl every day. First, the Wrangler is lifted on Fox shocks to accommodate 40 inch Toyo Open Country tires. Next, the entire Jeep is armored with customer bumpers and fender flares. There’s a hydraulic steering assist set up to handle the heavier tires and a host of other supporting mods to keep this Wrangler moving over the roughest terrain.





