These are bound to happen so here they are.
Deliveries of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette have already commenced. While some get their deliveries through conventional methods, some are getting theirs through R8C delivery or via a VIP method at the National Corvette Museum. The first R8C museum delivery went great, and we can only just imagine the succeeding ones.
A handful of those who have bought the first mid-engine 'Vette C8 should have received their allocated units by now, and it's only a matter of time before we see the first production C8s roaming public roads.
It's also a matter of time before we see drag races that include the Corvette C8 – and that time is now. Two new drag racing videos have surfaced Youtube; one is against the new Toyota GR Supra MKV, while the other one is a head-to-head battle versus the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – two of the hottest cars that were launched recently.
The first video, which is embedded on top of this page, features the Corvette C8 on a wet drag race versus the revived Supra. It's a battle between the naturally-aspirated 'Vette with 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, and the turbocharged BMW engine with 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of twists.
On the other hand, the second video features the Corvette C8 going up against the Shelby GT500 in a sunny straight-line race. The supercharged 'Stang has the power advantage with 760 hp (567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque – although, the C8 has a considerable weight advantage.
You can watch the Corvette C8 versus Mustang Shelby GT500 on the video embedded in the middle of this story.