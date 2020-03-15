Deliveries of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette have already commenced. While some get their deliveries through conventional methods, some are getting theirs through R8C delivery or via a VIP method at the National Corvette Museum. The first R8C museum delivery went great, and we can only just imagine the succeeding ones.

A handful of those who have bought the first mid-engine 'Vette C8 should have received their allocated units by now, and it's only a matter of time before we see the first production C8s roaming public roads.

It's also a matter of time before we see drag races that include the Corvette C8 – and that time is now. Two new drag racing videos have surfaced Youtube; one is against the new Toyota GR Supra MKV, while the other one is a head-to-head battle versus the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – two of the hottest cars that were launched recently.

The first video, which is embedded on top of this page, features the Corvette C8 on a wet drag race versus the revived Supra. It's a battle between the naturally-aspirated 'Vette with 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, and the turbocharged BMW engine with 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of twists.

On the other hand, the second video features the Corvette C8 going up against the Shelby GT500 in a sunny straight-line race. The supercharged 'Stang has the power advantage with 760 hp (567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque – although, the C8 has a considerable weight advantage.

You can watch the Corvette C8 versus Mustang Shelby GT500 on the video embedded in the middle of this story.