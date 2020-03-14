Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection Program Again Provides Hyundai Owners Peace of Mind in Uncertain Times

Hyundai to Make up to Six Months of Payments to New Buyers in the Event of Job Loss

90-Day Payment Deferral on New Purchases



FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 13, 2020 – Hyundai Motor America, an advocate for making things better for its customers, is reinstating its Assurance Job Loss Protection program to support customers affected by the uncertain business and financial environment created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Hyundai will make up to six months of payments for new owners who lose their jobs and have purchased or leased their vehicle between March 14 to April 30, 2020 through Hyundai Capital. Additionally, for select new purchases through April 30 financed by Hyundai Capital, Hyundai is deferring payments for 90 days at the customer’s request.

“We understand the extreme uncertainty created by the coronavirus and the anxiety experienced by our customers, and wanted to tap into Hyundai’s legacy of having people’s back,” said José Muñoz, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company; president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “Bringing back the job loss protection program in this unprecedented time will allow our customers to have one less thing to worry about if something unexpected happens to their employment status.”

The Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who lose their job involuntarily. The payment relief is available for all customers, regardless of employment history, who purchased or leased their new vehicle from a Hyundai dealer and financed it through Hyundai Capital.

For those customers who need a new vehicle, Hyundai is also deferring payments for 90-days on select new models purchased at a Hyundai dealership and financed through Hyundai Capital. These select models are: Santa Fe, Tucson, Elantra, Elantra GT, Kona, Venue and Accent.

Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection joins Hyundai’s collection of customer-centric programs under the Hyundai Assurance umbrella that consists of Owner Assurance and Shopper Assurance. Owner Assurance includes Job Loss Protection, the recently launched Complimentary Maintenance program and America’s Best Warranty, among other owner benefits that improve the ownership and service experience. Shopper Assurance is Hyundai’s commitment to simplifying the car buying process.

Originally conceived in January 2009 as a result of the financial crisis, the Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program was the first of its kind for an automaker in the U.S. It reinforced Hyundai’s commitment to helping its customers by allowing them to return their vehicle if they lost their job. Today, the program provides six months of payment relief.

For more details about the Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program, please visit www.hyundaiusa.com.

