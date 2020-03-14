Hyundai and Genesis offer a Generous Response to the Coronavirus.
Due to the recent uncertainty caused by the spreading Coronavirus COVID-19, Hyundai and Genesis will make up to six months of car payments for owners who lose their jobs due to the economic climate. This support for owners is a welcomed silver lining in an otherwise tough situation.
With six months of guaranteed support from Hyundai and Genesis, customers will feel more comfortable to make a large purchase during these tumultuous times. According to Genesis, “Customers who have purchased their new Genesis vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020, financed or leased it through Genesis Finance and experience an involuntary job loss any time this year. Additionally, for customers who purchase a new 2019 Genesis G70 and finance it through Genesis Finance by April 30, 2020, Genesis will defer payments for 90 days.”
When it comes to Hyundai customers a similar deal is available, “Hyundai will make up to six months of payments for new owners who lose their jobs and have purchased or leased their vehicle between March 14 to April 30, 2020, through Hyundai Capital. Additionally, for select new purchases through April 30 financed by Hyundai Capital, Hyundai is deferring payments for 90 days at the customer’s request.”
Hyundai is no stranger to accommodating a tough economic climate. Back in 2009, Hyundai offered a successful program that allowed owners to return their financed purchases or leases within one year if they lost their jobs. This campaign created a lot of goodwill between Hyundai and the public while empowering customers to purchase cars in uncertain times.
Since 2009 Hyundai added the Genesis luxury brand and also grew its customer base but still knows how to help customers during tough times. Mark Del Rosso, President, and CEO, Genesis Motor North America had this to say, “In these uncertain times created by the coronavirus and the general anxiety experienced in communities throughout America, we wanted to step forward for our customers and help alleviate at least some of the potential concerns they may have.”
Hyundai Relaunches Unmatched Assurance Job Loss Protection Program
- Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection Program Again Provides Hyundai Owners Peace of Mind in Uncertain Times
- Hyundai to Make up to Six Months of Payments to New Buyers in the Event of Job Loss
- 90-Day Payment Deferral on New Purchases
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 13, 2020 – Hyundai Motor America, an advocate for making things better for its customers, is reinstating its Assurance Job Loss Protection program to support customers affected by the uncertain business and financial environment created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Hyundai will make up to six months of payments for new owners who lose their jobs and have purchased or leased their vehicle between March 14 to April 30, 2020 through Hyundai Capital. Additionally, for select new purchases through April 30 financed by Hyundai Capital, Hyundai is deferring payments for 90 days at the customer’s request.
“We understand the extreme uncertainty created by the coronavirus and the anxiety experienced by our customers, and wanted to tap into Hyundai’s legacy of having people’s back,” said José Muñoz, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company; president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “Bringing back the job loss protection program in this unprecedented time will allow our customers to have one less thing to worry about if something unexpected happens to their employment status.”
The Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who lose their job involuntarily. The payment relief is available for all customers, regardless of employment history, who purchased or leased their new vehicle from a Hyundai dealer and financed it through Hyundai Capital.
For those customers who need a new vehicle, Hyundai is also deferring payments for 90-days on select new models purchased at a Hyundai dealership and financed through Hyundai Capital. These select models are: Santa Fe, Tucson, Elantra, Elantra GT, Kona, Venue and Accent.
Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection joins Hyundai’s collection of customer-centric programs under the Hyundai Assurance umbrella that consists of Owner Assurance and Shopper Assurance. Owner Assurance includes Job Loss Protection, the recently launched Complimentary Maintenance program and America’s Best Warranty, among other owner benefits that improve the ownership and service experience. Shopper Assurance is Hyundai’s commitment to simplifying the car buying process.
Originally conceived in January 2009 as a result of the financial crisis, the Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program was the first of its kind for an automaker in the U.S. It reinforced Hyundai’s commitment to helping its customers by allowing them to return their vehicle if they lost their job. Today, the program provides six months of payment relief.
For more details about the Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program, please visit www.hyundaiusa.com.
GENESIS MOTOR AMERICA LAUNCHES GENESIS CARES JOB LOSS PROTECTION
Mar 13, 2020
- Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection Provides Genesis Owners Peace of Mind in Uncertain Times
- Genesis to Make Up to Six Months of Payments in the Event of an Involuntary Loss of Employment Any Time This Year
- 90-Day Payment Deferral on New 2019 G70s Purchased and Financed Through Genesis Finance by April 30,2020
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 13, 2020 – Genesis Motor America, a brand known for consistently putting its customers’ needs first, is launching Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection to support customers affected by the uncertain business and financial environment created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Starting Saturday, Genesis will make up to six months of payments for customers who have purchased their new Genesis vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020, financed or leased it through Genesis Finance and experience an involuntary job loss any time this year. Additionally, for customers who purchase a new 2019 Genesis G70 and finance it through Genesis Finance by April 30, 2020, Genesis will defer payments for 90 days.
“At Genesis, we pride ourselves on consistently putting our customers’ needs first,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. “In these uncertain times created by the coronavirus and the general anxiety experienced in communities throughout America, we wanted to step forward for our customers and help alleviate at least some of the potential concerns they may have.”
Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who lose their job this year after purchasing a new Genesis vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020. The program is available for all customers, regardless of employment history, who purchased or leased their vehicle from a Genesis retailer by April 30, 2020, financed or leased it through Genesis Finance and suffered an involuntary loss of employment.
Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection also provides three months of payment deferral to its customers who purchase select new 2019 G70 vehicles through Genesis Finance between March 14 and April 30, 2020.
Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection joins Genesis’ comprehensive suite of other owner amenities. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
- Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
- Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
- Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio
For more details about the Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection program, please visit www.genesis.com.
