The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban will have a starting price of $52,995 (including a $1,295 destination charge), according to data from Cars Direct. This will make the new SUV the same price as the outgoing generation. In comparison, the smaller 2021 Tahoe will have a base cost of $50,295.

The full Suburban lineup will also include the LT for $57,795, RST for $61,095, Z71 for $63,195, Premier for $66,595, and range-topping High Country for $73,595, according to Cars Direct info. Four-wheel drive is a $3,000 option.

One advantage of opting for the highest trim will be the availability of the 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts). All other grades will use the 5.3-liter V8 with 335 hp (265 kW). Both of these will come with a 10-speed automatic. Pricing and availability for the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six are not yet available, but the mill offers an estimated 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque.

The GMC Yukon XL is mechanically similar to the Suburban but is a bit more luxurious. It starts at $54,695 and can go as high as $75,395 for a four-wheel-drive Denali.

Both the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe ride on an updated platform that includes a multi-link, independent rear suspension. This should make the SUV more comfortable, and optional tech like Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension create an even more compliant ride.

The 2021 Suburban is 1.3 inches longer than the previous generation, and the wheelbase grows by 4.1 inches. Inside, there's a total cargo capacity of 144.7 cubic feet, which is 19 percent more. Folks in the third row have 10 inches more legroom.

Deliveries of the new Tahoe and Suburban will begin around the middle of the year.