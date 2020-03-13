The Porsche Taycan is the automaker’s first all-electric vehicle, signaling a new direction for the company. It’s the first of several new fully electric vehicles to come from the German automaker, spearheading Porsche’s electrification efforts. The Taycan isn’t Porsche’s endgame, but its first salvo. The automaker has been cagey about what’s next for the Taycan model. In a new video, Porsche hints at what’s next.

Taycan product line director Dr. Stefan Weckbach says the company has “extremely good ideas” for the Taycan’s futures. “We do, of course, have a few more arrows in the quiver” to expand the Taycan story, Weckbach said. However, he was quick to add that it’s still too early to talk about what those plans could be. It’s been the same measured response from Porsche for the last few months.

Back in February, Porsche Manager Production Marketing, BEV & Strategy, Andreas Becker exhibited similar restraint. He wouldn’t discuss anything about future products beyond what we already know is coming down the development pipe. We’ve spied camouflaged Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo test vehicles out in the wild. Rumors continue to swirl about the next generation of the Macan SUV possibly being available with a fully electric powertrain. However, specifics about when the powertrain will arrive and whether it’ll coexist with internal combustion engines remain unknown.

Porsche currently offers the Taycan in three flavors – 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. The 4S starts at $103,800 with the Turbo S asking $185,000 to start. The 4S is the tamer variant, offering 522 horsepower (389 kilowatts) from its 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. It’s capable of hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under four seconds. The Turbo and Turbo S are the choices for those wanting even more power. Both the Turbo and Turbo S produce 616 hp (459 kW), but an Overboost function increases that to 671 (500 kW) and 751 (1,007 kW), respectively.

Porsche will continue to keep quiet about its plans for future Taycan models. We’ve spotted one such variant already, and if Porsche has “a few more arrows in the quiver,” then we’ll have to wait until it lets go of the bowstring and takes its next shot.