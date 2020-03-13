The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will give the already hardcore sports coupe an even sharper edge. These spy shots are our latest look at it, and the car doesn't seem to be wearing much camouflage.

In front, the vehicle in these pictures seems to have nearly the same fascia design as the existing 718 Cayman GT4. After comparing them, the splitter on the RS looks like the part might be a little larger. The camouflaged rectangle in the center covers one of the places where Porsche identifies the RS models, so it makes sense to conceal the area here.

The NACA ducts on each side of the hood now have tape over them. Our spies speculate that the chilly temperatures mean that inlets' cooling assistance isn't necessary.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Spy Photos

25 Photos

This vehicle wears center-lock wheels with different designs at the front and rear axle. There are now louvers behind the door windows, and the engineers cover the edges of this element with black tape.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 718 Cayman MSRP $ 58,150 MSRP $ 58,150 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Earlier 718 Cayman GT4 RS development vehicles had a massive wing on the back. However, this one has the same piece as the existing GT4. It's entirely possible that the company doesn't want to show everything at this time and is holding back the bigger wing for now.

The RS likely uses a tuned version of the GT4's 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which has 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts). We don't yet know how much power Porsche could unlock, but the meaner model should still be a little quicker than the existing one by shedding some pounds.

Unfortunately, a debut date for the GT4 RS is still a mystery. Look for the company to unveil it before the end of the year, though.