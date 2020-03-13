It's billed as the most realistic racing sim for console gamers.
With new versions of Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s Playstation looming on the horizion, the current consoles are nearing the end of their first-fun existence. That’s not stopping 505 Games from launching a console version of its PC racing sim Assetto Corsa Competizione for both platforms later this year.
Specifically, the game comes to Xbox One and Playstation 4 consoles on June 23. 505 Games bills this as the most realistic racing simulator ever offered on either platform. It’s the official game for the GT World Challenge series and as such, the cars are what you’d find racing in that genre. 24 cars are available, with models coming from manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Lamborghini, BMW, and more.
To that end, Assetto Corsa Competizione offers a proper selection of World Challenge tracks that include Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Nürburgring GP course, Spa, Laguna Seca, and others. And since this is billed as a racing simulator, you’ll find over 200 various racing liveries to give the car a realistic racing flavor. The simulation isn’t restricted to just the rack, as the game also offers over 120 teams and 200 drivers in what 505 Games says recreates the real atmosphere of the GT3 Championship.
Gallery: Assetto Corsa Competizione Console Release
"Competizione is the finest expression of the Assetto Corsa brand, aiming to be known as a synonym of realism,” said Marco Massarutto, Co-Founder, Executive & Licensing Manager of KUNOS Simulazioni. “Console players have shown their high appreciation towards our approach to racing simulations, so we are certain they will appreciate our efforts to bringing also to their favorite platforms the experience, accuracy, and depth that Assetto Corsa Competizione has to offer on PC".
We actually spent time with a pre-beta PC release of Assetto Corsa Competizione back in 2018. Even at that early stage, we were impressed with the graphics and digitized physics. With two years of development, this could be a noteworthy sim for console gamers before the new Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 arrive late this year. It will sell for $39.95; preorders with additional early content are now available.
ASSETTO CORSA COMPETIZIONE SPEEDS ONTO PLAYSTATION 4 AND XBOX ONE THIS SUMMER
The Official GT World Challenge Game Debuts on Consoles June 23
Rome – March 11– Global publisher 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni will bring the ultimate racing simulation game Assetto Corsa Competizione to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on Tuesday, June 23, available both digitally and at physical retail for $39.99. Players who pre-order Assetto Corsa Competizione for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will receive free access to the recently released Intercontinental GT Pack DLC, which expands the Assetto Corsa Competizione experience to include the official Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli competition. Players who opt out of pre-ordering Assetto Corsa Competizione can still purchase the Intercontinental GT Pack DLC for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this summer for $14.99.
Assetto Corsa Competizione is an extraordinary racing simulation game allowing players to experience the real atmosphere of the GT3 championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved. Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes. Born from KUNOS Simulazioni's long-term experience, this racing simulator takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.
The Intercontinental GT Pack DLC for Assetto Corsa Competizione introduces four iconic international circuits from four different continents - Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (South Africa), Suzuka Circuit (Japan), Weathertech®️ Raceway Laguna Seca (United States) and Mount Panorama Circuit (New South Wales Australia). Players owning these tracks will extend the GT Series to the Intercontinental GT Challenge by Pirelli, providing a challenging driving experience using an exclusive layout finely reproduced with Laserscan®️ technology, allowing for extreme track reproduction precision and detail. The Intercontinental GT Pack DLC also adds more than 45 new car liveries, 30 new teams and 50 new drivers along with all-new game modes from the real-life Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli.
The launch of Assetto Corsa Competizione on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is part of a full plan that will cover both PC and console instalments of the game:
• This April, the free Assetto Corsa Competizione v1.4 update for PC Steam will introduce new features – including the car showroom, new driver/car personalization choices and additional options for multiplayer servers – and lots of improvements of the game features, UI and algorithms.
• The GT4 Pack paid DLC, adding +10 new GT4 cars, will be available this summer on PC Steam, and this fall on consoles.
• The British Pack paid DLC, offering 3 new iconic circuits that complete the 7-race calendar of the British GT Championship, will be available this winter for both PC Steam and consoles.
Assetto Corsa Competizione will be available on Tuesday, June 23 and is priced at $39.99; pre-orders at physical retail and digital storefronts will open in all starting today. Additional local offers and/or discounts may apply. The game will be published by Oizumi Amuzio in Japan, and Digital Touch will be the publishing partner for Korea.
More info at http://assettocorsa.net/; follow us also on Twitter & Facebook.