The Coronavirus resource center updated in real-time by The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine shows that after China, Italy has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak. At the moment of writing, a total of 12,462 cases have been reported so far in the country located in south-central Europe, with the dangerous virus causing 827 deaths. More than 1,000 people have made a full recovery, but the Coronavirus is still a real threat in Italy and many other parts of the world.

It has already impacted the automotive industry as sales have plummeted in China and other areas hit by COVID-19, while some car manufacturers are experiencing a parts shortage since suppliers are unable to meet demand. In the racing world, many events that were supposed to happen in the following days and weeks have been canceled, with the most recent example being the inaugural race of the 2020 Formula 1 season at the Albert Park Circuit in Australia scheduled for Sunday.

Lamborghini has decided to temporarily shut down operations at its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese starting today until March 25. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini motivated the company’s decision by saying:

“This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.”

Lamborghini’s factory is busier than ever thanks to the immense success of the Urus SUV. The Raging Bull sold a record of 8,205 vehicles last year, representing a massive 43-percent increase compared to 2018. The Italian marque moved 4,962 Super SUVs in 2019, along with 2,139 Huracans and 1,104 Aventadors.

But while Lamborghini is closing up shop for the time being, our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy are reporting Ferrari isn’t taking the same drastic measure, at least not for the time being. The factory in Maranello will remain operational until further notice, which is quite surprising given the gravity of the Coronavirus pandemic.