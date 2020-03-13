Open up the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette owner’s manual on page 162 and you’ll discover all the interesting details about the car’s break-in period. For the first 500 miles (805 kilometers), you’re not supposed to rev the V8 engine beyond 4,000 rpm, hence why the digital rev counter transitions from yellow to orange once you go above that mark. The tachometer automatically changes after the mid-engined sports car has covered those 500 miles, with the orange section beginning from 6,000 rpm to let the driver know the 6.2-liter small-block LT2 engine can take the higher rpms with ease.

The owner of a shiny new C8 wanted to show the whole world how the graphics of the digital instrument cluster automatically change after the 500 miles are completed. Technically, Chevy says the break-in period ends after 1,500 miles (2,414 km), but only in the first 500 miles the engine’s torque is limited in low gears. During this interval, the owner is advised to avoid hard acceleration and braking as well as drive the car at a constant speed – regardless of whether it’s low or high – to avoid damaging the engine. It means cruise control must be avoided in the first 500 miles when the driver also mustn’t downshift when that would result in engine speeds exceeding 4,000 rpm.

The 2020 Corvette owner’s manual also talks about what not to do until the car has covered 1,500 miles, mentioning you should avoid taking part in “track events, sport driving schools, or similar activities.” During this interval, the oil and fuel consumption could be higher than normal, which is why Chevy says owners should check the oil level with every fuel refueling.

There are also some limitations for the first 200 miles (322 kilometers) as you’re supposed to drive only at moderate speeds without any hard cornering in order to properly break in the tires. Hard stops are to be avoided as the brake linings also require a break-in period, which is applicable for every time the brake linings are replaced.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

As a final note, we’ve attached below a similar video of a Chevy Corvette C7 that also automatically updated its rev counter after completing the 500-mile break-in period.