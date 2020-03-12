Cadillac is facing a turbulent sea of changes. Electric and autonomous cars are coming at a time when consumers continue to flock to larger crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Cadillac has raced to meet the growing demand, introducing all-new crossover and SUVs. Part of that plan included phasing out the Cadillac CT6 from production, the company’s large luxury sedan. With the CT6 out of the picture, any plans to replace it are up in the air. Even if it does return, it could be an electric vehicle.

Cadillac Society interviewed Cadillac President Steve Carlisle about the CT6 and any potential successors. Carlisle told the publication that if a CT6 successor arrives, it’ll likely be an electric car, saying, “It’s a whole new world.” Everything is up for grabs, too, according to Cadillac’s boss. The likelihood of the CT6 returning anytime soon seems unlikely. Sales have only fallen year-over-year since 2017, a year after the model debuted, according to CarSalesBase.com.

What’s likelier is the model returning sometime down the road as an electric vehicle. Just last week, Cadillac announced not one, but two new electric vehicles – the Lyriq, a crossover, and the Celestiq, a new flagship sedan. It was just over a year ago when Cadillac teased its first-ever electric vehicle, with GM announcing Cadillac would lead the company’s electrification efforts.

Cadillac’s electric revolution is just one part of GM’s greater efforts. Along with the Cadillac news, GM also announced a ton of other EV announcements, providing details on new battery technology, the GMC Hummer EV, and more. Cadillac, GM, and the rest of the auto industry is changing. The CT6 may be gone for now, but no one can predict the future. It could return in a few years sporting a new look, a new powertrain, and a much quieter sound.