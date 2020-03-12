The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a polarizing vehicle for lots of reasons, but if this video is any indication, it should at least be able to drift like a pony car. In this YouTube video – coming to us from Roadshow – Ford engineers are hard at work on the Mach-E, testing it in some extreme winter weather on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Riding along with the test engineers in the front seat, Roadshow’s Chris Paukert was able to experience the Mustang Mach-E’s wintertime performance firsthand. The test vehicle is likely a Premium trim level, equipped with the 332-horsepower (248-kilowatt) all-wheel-drive powertrain. As the video clearly shows, the Mach-E in question has more than enough power to break the tires loose on the snowy test route, sending it into a lurid slide.

The electric Mustang crossover’s available all-wheel-drive system is able to meter out power to each specific wheel, optimizing traction. Furthermore, since there’s no mechanical connection between the front and the rear wheels (no driveshaft, remember), each axle’s electric motor can respond almost instantaneously to inputs from traction control, wheel speed sensors, and other onboard systems. The end result is repeatable, controllable drifts, at least according to Roadshow’s right-seat observations and impressions.

Even on all-wheel-drive models (rear-drive is standard), the Mustang Mach-E features a distinct power bias to the trailing axle. That’s part of why the ‘Stang can perform those four-wheel slides, seemingly at will. And as we reported last year, that almost wasn’t going to be the case. Ford’s first bespoke EV was almost a front-drive-based, efficiency-minded CUV shaped a bit like the Escape. However, once the project became a Mustang, the styling (and performance) became sportier, with less emphasis on the Mach-E being a “green car.”

Now, the true test of its Mustang-ness will be whether it can turn rubber into tire smoke in dry weather, too. But videos like this leave us feeling more and more confident the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be a bona fide performance SUV.