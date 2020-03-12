Traditionally, the GMC Yukon has held the middle ground between the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and the Cadillac Escalade. By that, we mean both in terms of luxury and price, and with GM’s entire full-size SUV lineup being new for this year, it appears the Yukon will continue to hold the middle ground.

Pricing for the Yukon will reportedly begin at $51,995, with the longer Yukon XL starting at $54,695. It’s believed these figures include a $1,295 destination charge, but the report from Car and Driver doesn’t clarify this. We’ve contacted GMC for confirmation of this pricing structure and will update the article if we receive a response. As such, consider these figures unofficial for now.

Save Thousands On A New GMC Yukon MSRP $ 50,895 MSRP $ 50,895 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

If these starting prices are accurate, it seems GMC isn’t moving the needle much for buyers despite offering a completely new vehicle from the ground up. The current Yukon starts at $50,600, which climbs to $51,895 when destination charges are added in. That’s just $100 less than the new model, which aside from updated styling and additional technology also benefits from a new independent rear suspension layout. The new Yukon XL benefits from these changes as well, but its base MSRP is $1,000 more compared to the outgoing version.

In terms of holding the middle ground, the Yukon trends far closer to Chevrolet than Cadillac, at least in terms of base price. The new 2021 Tahoe starts at $50,295 with destination included, only $1,700 less than the Yukon. We don’t have tips on pricing for the new Escalade yet, but if this tread of similarity continues, expect the new Caddy to start around $76,000. By comparison, the 2021 Yukon Denali will reportedly start at $69,695, and it could reach $87,000 when fully optioned in extended XL trim.

We expect to hear specific pricing information from GMC soon regarding various options and packages for the Yukon. It will go on sale later this year.