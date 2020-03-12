The Coronavirus pandemic is striking all aspects of global life at the moment, and Hollywood isn't immune. In an announcement recently made from the official Fast and Furious 9 Twitter account, the decision has been made to postpone the movie's debut until April 2021.

Specifically, the new release date for the film is now set for April 2, 2021. It was originally slated to hit movie theaters on May 22. The announcement stops short of specifically stating Coronavirus as the reason, but concern for "safety of everyone" pretty much says it all. There is no mention of possible post-production delays that could also factor into the decision.

Based on the trailer, the new Fast installment looks to continue the larger-than-life storyline of recent films that focus on global conspiracies, intense action, and of course, car stunts that stretch the definition of bonkers to a whole new level.

This is a breaking story and we will be updating this article with new information as it becomes available.