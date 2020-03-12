Remember the kerfuffle in 2019 when a test from Motor Trend indicated that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 made 558 hp (416 kilowatts) at the wheels until the publication later found the result was due to a miscalibrated dyno? Now that the new 'Vette finally has deliveries to the general public, there's an opportunity to put them on the machine in hopes of getting a more accurate view of how much power the V8 is sending to the road.

This one has just 24 miles (39 kilometers) on the odometer and is fresh from the dealership lot. The results on the dyno show the 6.2-liter making 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts) and 408 pound-feet (503 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels.

For reference, a stock C8 'Vette has an engine rating of 490 hp (365 kW) and 465 lb-ft (631 Nm). This works out to a drivetrain loss of 10.2 percent for its horsepower and 12.3 percent of the torque output, which is better than the generally expected 15-percent drop. In the first and second gears, the C8's break-in period limits the torque by 25 to 30 percent for the initial 500 miles (805 kilometers).

The owner of this one intends of focusing on drag racing, according to Corvette Blogger. He already has NOS and a set of Micky Thompson tires for it. Custom lowering springs are also on the way.

With the first C8 Corvette deliveries now underway, expect to see a lot more videos of owners putting them on the dyno. If you're getting one, drive carefully at first because we are already seeing examples of wrecked 'Vettes.