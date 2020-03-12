Hyundai allegedly has a big expansion of its N lineup of performance vehicles on the way. A new report from The Korean Car Blog offers some info about the upcoming Elantra N, in addition to reiterating much of the info we know about the other models.

The Elantra N, not to be confused with the milder N Line version, allegedly packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 275 horsepower (202 kilowatts). This mill is already available in vehicles like the I30 N with the optional Performance Pack. Buyers will allegedly be able to select from a six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preview

4 Photos

Hyundai recently began teasing the Elantra (see above) ahead of a full debut on March 17. Don't look for the N model to premiere at that time, though. The sedan's design gains a heavily creased appearance but with a sleek roofline. The released photos show a spartan interior layout with a large infotainment screen directly next to the instrument cluster but with no visible buttons. Sales begin in September.

If you'd prefer the N's powerplant in a compact crossover, then wait for the Kona N. It would be available with the same 275 hp and transmission options. Spy shots already show the vehicle's development, and we expect the model to go on sale for the 2021 model year.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai 8496 MSRP $ 18,130 MSRP $ 18,130 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The i30 N has a powertrain update on the way, according to The Korean Car Blog. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder would allegedly see a slight bump to 280 hp – a 5-hp improvement. It seems likely these changes would come with the model's recently unveiling styling refresh.