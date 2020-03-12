The Dawn may be one of Rolls-Royce’s oldest models currently available but it’s the first to get the Collection Car treatment in the new decade. The British manufacturer has just released the first teaser images with the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection and it’s already looking promising.

Rolls explains the limited edition convertible draws inspiration from “the fabled roadsters of the 1920’s” and tries to capture “the carefree attitude of those far-off days in a bold, contemporary expression designed for today’s non-conformists and pleasure-seekers.” The first teaser images suggest a clean design with retro decorative touches.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection teasers

4 Photos

The highlight of the vehicle is the so-called Aero Cowling which “shifts the persona of the car’s high-shouldered silhouette, heightening the sense of speed and purpose.” The cabin, in turn, features a modern mix of materials and design elements, including a carbon fiber fascia and quilted transmission tunnel.

Rolls-Royce wants this new convertible to blend the nostalgia of the past with the “sophisticated innovation of the future” making the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection a timeless design creation and the perfect platform from which “to experience the very best journeys around the world.”

This new addition to the Collection Car series will be limited to just 50 examples for the entire world and will be offered at a yet undisclosed price. In addition to the car itself, the customers will also get an invitation for “epic road-trips,” which will be made available through the brand’s digital home called Whispers.