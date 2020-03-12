One of the many cars that were supposed to debut at the canceled 2020 Geneva Motor Show was an updated variant of the Zenvo TSR-S. A road-going version of the track-only TSR, the Danish hypercar was originally unveiled a couple of years ago and it’s already getting a few tweaks for 2020. Making its online debut today, the latest version of the twin-supercharged machine (yes, it has two superchargers) takes advantage of the company’s newest developments in carbon fiber.

The previous alloy wheels of the TSR-S have been removed to make room for a carbon fiber set that has shaved off approximately 15 kilograms (33 pounds) per set. Making just one wheel takes a lot of work as Zenvo says two technicians need about a week, and customers can optionally have the shiny new shoes with a colored tint or keep the exposed look.

Gallery: 2020 Zenvo TSR-S

17 Photos

Speaking of which, the bodywork now has some exposed carbon fiber sections to enhance Zenvo’s emphasis on lightweight construction, but you can ask the company to apply paint over the panels. The so-called “Centripedal” rear wing still grabs all the attention, and it’s even more of an eye-catcher when the car is out on the track as it automatically adjusts itself based on the driver’s steering inputs to generate as much downforce as possible.

As a refresher, the TSR-S has a flat-plane 5.8-liter V8 twin-supercharged engine producing 1,177 horsepower sent to the wheels through a sequential transmission with a dog-leg pattern. If you’re not a fan of changing gears like race car drivers do, there’s also a Road mode that allows the driver to go through gears using the aluminum switchgear mounted on the steering wheel. New for 2020 is what Zenvo refers to as a “hybrid module” for the gearbox, “which yields a power boost, further traction control and even the addition of an eighth forward gear with the electric motor providing reverse drive.”

When it comes to performance, the Zenvo TSR-S lives up to its hypercar status as it only needs only 2.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) and can complete the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) sprint in 6.8 seconds before topping out at an electronically governed 202 mph (325 km/h).

You won’t be seeing many of these on the roads as the small company is making only five cars each year at €1.45 million ($1.63M) a pop.