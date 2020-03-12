Two years later, that tilting wing is still a sight to behold.
One of the many cars that were supposed to debut at the canceled 2020 Geneva Motor Show was an updated variant of the Zenvo TSR-S. A road-going version of the track-only TSR, the Danish hypercar was originally unveiled a couple of years ago and it’s already getting a few tweaks for 2020. Making its online debut today, the latest version of the twin-supercharged machine (yes, it has two superchargers) takes advantage of the company’s newest developments in carbon fiber.
The previous alloy wheels of the TSR-S have been removed to make room for a carbon fiber set that has shaved off approximately 15 kilograms (33 pounds) per set. Making just one wheel takes a lot of work as Zenvo says two technicians need about a week, and customers can optionally have the shiny new shoes with a colored tint or keep the exposed look.
Speaking of which, the bodywork now has some exposed carbon fiber sections to enhance Zenvo’s emphasis on lightweight construction, but you can ask the company to apply paint over the panels. The so-called “Centripedal” rear wing still grabs all the attention, and it’s even more of an eye-catcher when the car is out on the track as it automatically adjusts itself based on the driver’s steering inputs to generate as much downforce as possible.
As a refresher, the TSR-S has a flat-plane 5.8-liter V8 twin-supercharged engine producing 1,177 horsepower sent to the wheels through a sequential transmission with a dog-leg pattern. If you’re not a fan of changing gears like race car drivers do, there’s also a Road mode that allows the driver to go through gears using the aluminum switchgear mounted on the steering wheel. New for 2020 is what Zenvo refers to as a “hybrid module” for the gearbox, “which yields a power boost, further traction control and even the addition of an eighth forward gear with the electric motor providing reverse drive.”
When it comes to performance, the Zenvo TSR-S lives up to its hypercar status as it only needs only 2.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) and can complete the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) sprint in 6.8 seconds before topping out at an electronically governed 202 mph (325 km/h).
You won’t be seeing many of these on the roads as the small company is making only five cars each year at €1.45 million ($1.63M) a pop.
ZENVO REVEALS LATEST COMMISSION TSR-S HYPERCAR
Danish hypercar manufacturer unveils latest commission of 1177bhp twin-supercharged TSR-S model
• First example to feature latest carbon fibre innovations from Zenvo including full fragmented carbon fibre wheels and bespoke weave design to exposed carbon fibre body sections
• Constant development within Zenvo has also seen the creation of a hybrid gearbox, increasing drivetrain capabilities for future models
• Latest TSR-S was due to be unveiled at Geneva International Motor Show, but Zenvo will now be hosting a private media event at its Denmark HQ
• Zenvo builds five cars per year by hand from its factory in Præstø, Denmark, with every car built to exacting customer specifications
Zenvo has today revealed its latest commission TSR-S alongside further developments from the Danish hypercar manufacturer.
This example of the 1177bhp twin-supercharged V8 TSR-S model, the street legal variant of the TSR track car, has received numerous bespoke touches and is the first car to receive full fragmented carbon fibre wheels designed, developed and built in-house by Zenvo as well as individual weave designs within the exposed carbon fibre body sections.
Following Danish design ideals of innovation and creativity, the geometric pattern carbon fibre visible within the blue tinted central stripe is a further evolution of Zenvo’s class leading carbon fibre technology and personalisation options, such as the bespoke ‘watermark’ carbon fibre graphics featured on previous TSR-S models.
This technique has also been used on the exposed carbon fibre side pods, with the Zenvo logo emblazoned within the material in an opposing herringbone pattern. These new weave patterns, which can be tailored to the client’s specification, are formed within the carbon fibre and are hand-laid by Zenvo’s craftsmen.
So too are the new fragmented carbon wheels, with each minute fragment hand-cut and expertly layered to create the special finish and weigh some 15 kilograms less than the aluminium variants.
As with all carbon fibre work at Zenvo, from the body panels to the floor mats, these components are created in-house using a combination of cutting-edge technology and human craftsmanship with countless personalisation options. Each wheel takes two technicians roughly one week to create. All visible carbon on the car can be colour tinted, including the wheels, and clients can specify individual sections in differing carbon finishes.
Also unveiled today is the latest drivetrain development from Zenvo, a hybrid variant of the 7-speed sequential gearbox with helical-cut dog gears that has become a trademark of the brand.
This gearbox offers the driver two changeable modes, Road and Race, controlled by tactile aluminium switchgear on the steering wheel. In its Road setting, the changes are electronically assisted to remove the usual harshness of a traditional ‘dog-box’ while Race mode allows for exceptionally fast and direct mechanical changes usually only offered in fully fledged race cars. The latest development of this innovative gearbox is the addition of a hybrid module which yields a power boost, further traction control and even the addition of an eighth forward gear with the electric motor providing reverse drive.
Zenvo is constantly developing, and this gearbox is the latest innovation designed and undergoing development entirely in-house which will increase the usability and performance of both current and future models.
The TSR-S is Zenvo’s flagship model, combining the road-going capability of the TS1 GT with the track-derived performance of the TSR and is powered by a 1177bhp twin-supercharged flat-plane V8. 0-62 mph is achieved in 2.8 seconds and 0-124 mph in just 6.8 seconds, aided by a super lightweight carbon fibre construction and exceptional aerodynamics including Zenvo’s patented Centripedal rear wing which reacts to steering inputs to create high levels of downforce while cornering.
The TSR-S is priced at €1.45m and Zenvo production is limited to five cars per year, offering unparalleled exclusivity in a hypercar sector.
Originally destined for the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, Zenvo will now showcase these developments during a private media event at its HQ in Præstø, Denmark and at further locations around the world. Interested parties should contact jb@zenvoautomotive for further information.