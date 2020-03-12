Hide press release Show press release

WORLD PREMIERE

"MANSORY Cabrera"

MANSORY presents a complete vehicle conversion

based on a Lamborghini Aventator SVJ

Under the motto "One car per decade", the "MANSORY Cabrera", which is limited to only 3 units worldwide, marks the start of several special editions on the occasion of MANSORY's 30th anniversary in 2020.

• Complete vehicle conversion

• Full carbon body with special painting in "Vento Verde"

• Newly developed LED front headlights

• Power increase to 810 PS and 780 Nm

• Performance: Vmax 355 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 2.6s

• Limited to 3 conversions worldwide



The so-called "black fighting bull" has been bred for more than 500 years. There are several breeding lines of the "Toro de Lidia", the Spanish fighting bull, which differ from each other in their physical proportions and/or their colouring. One of the best known and most important breeding line is - besides the world-famous lines "Gallardo" and "Miura" – the line called "Cabrera".



Wild, powerful, full of temperament - with these attributes this breeding line also proves to be the perfect name giver for another high-performance creation from MANSORY headquartered in Brand, Bavaria:



The new "MANSORY Cabrera"



Even the completely redesigned carbon bodywork is reminiscent of a fighting bull in attack posture. Also, the reference to the shape of stealth aircraft gives the "MANSORY Cabrera" a thoroughly desired, attack-conscious look. In addition to the appearance, the technology has also been improved in numerous ways.



For example, the striking air inlets of the front apron optimise the fresh air flow of the radiator. Together with the specially developed front design, this also results in improved downforce for more road grip overall. At the sides, striking side skirts and the grown wheel arches show the well-known MANSORY signature. And here too, visual enjoyment and technical functionality go hand in hand. E.g. the new carbon components not only look impressively good, they also act as air fins and supply large amounts of fresh air to both the unit under the new full carbon engine hood and the rear brake system. The newly developed double diffuser is responsible for perfect airflow underneath the vehicle and the large rear spoiler in conjunction with the rear skirt is responsible for downforce on the rear axle. The vehicle width of the "MANSORY Cabrera" is also increased by 4 cm in the course of the body conversion.



All these aerodynamic improvements are necessary because the "MANSORY Cabrera" clearly surpasses the performance values of the standard Aventador. The powerful V12 engine with its 6.5 litre cubic capacity is therefore completely rebuilt by MANSORY. The result of this elaborate conversion process is a leap in performance that even demanding connoisseurs are simply thrilled with: the basic output of 700 hp pushes MANSORY to a peak output of 810 hp. The maximum torque is now 780 Nm. The impressive result: the super sports car needs exactly 2.6 seconds to sprint from zero to 100 km/h and its high-speed ends at an almost unrivalled 355 km/h. The powerful sound is produced by a four-pipe exhaust system, which makes a visually impressive statement at the rear between the rear lights and show unmistakably that up to 810 horses are at work when needed.



In order to transfer this immense power of the twelve-cylinder engine to the asphalt, MANSORY relies on forged light-alloy wheels in 9X20 and 13x21 inch dimensions in conjunction with the high-performance Pirelli P ZERO tyres in 255/30ZR20 at the front and 355/25ZR21 at the rear. The standard four-wheel-drive is the perfect partner to manage the power either.

However, the LED main headlights, also known from the "Le MANSORY" and completely newly and exclusively developed, are of particular importance. This lighting system, which is divided into four individual headlights, gives the "MANSORY Cabrera" a dynamic appearance which clearly distinguishes it from the standard SVJ and gives it an independent look through newly drawn contours and enlarged air inlets. The look of the "MANSORY Cabrera" also gives it a kind of family resemblance with the "Le MANSORY".



In the interior - as is customary with all MANSORY complete conversions - almost not a single component has remained untouched by the MANSORY specialists. The "Vento Verde" colour chosen for the exterior is also used as a colour accent in the interior. Decorated with arrow-shaped decorative seams and with "forged carbon" applications refine the interior in numerous details and give the "MANSORY Cabrera" also in the interior a sporty touch with technical appeal at the highest level.



The “MANSORY Cabrera” is limited to 3 conversions worldwide.