The Bugatti Chiron’s production run has reached the halfway point as the 250th example was assembled a few weeks ago when a Sport “Edition Noire Sportive” rolled off the factory floor in Molsheim. Each and every Chiron built so far is special, but some take exclusivity to a whole new level. The La Voiture Noire is perhaps the most interesting of them all since it’s a one-off creation carrying the highest price tag of any new car ever sold – €16.9 million (about $19M at current exchange rates).

YouTuber Shmee had the opportunity to check out not only the modern-day interpretation of the Type 57 SC Atlantic, but also other special variants of the W16 hypercar. These included the Centodieci built as a throwback to the EB110, the sleek Divo, and the Super Sport 300+ a.k.a. world’s fastest production car.

Seeing all four gathered together is a rare sight, but it’s worth mentioning the La Voiture Noire is not the final version as Bugatti said in March 2019 that it would need about two and a half years to finish the car before delivering to its mysterious owner. The Super Sport 300+ is not a production model either since it’s the actual car driven by Andy Wallace at the Ehra-Lessien test track where it hit 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h).

The blacked-out windows of the retro-flavored Centodieci suggest it’s the showcar originally unveiled in August last year at Pebble Beach. As for the Divo, it’s the only production car of the group and looks sensational from just about every angle you look at it.

The only piece of the Chiron puzzle that’s missing from the video is the new Pur Sport that was supposed to be exhibited at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It’s a track-focused derivative that has gone on a 42-pound (19-kilogram) diet compared to the standard model while gaining a stiffer suspension setup to sharpen up handling.

There’s more to come from Bugatti later this year as the company’s boss, Stephan Winkelmann, has promised they will be “presenting a few interesting surprises in 2020.”