The second-generation Fiat Tipo (if we count the original Tipo produced between 1988 and 1995) was introduced on the European market in October 2015. The compact car is a joint-venture project between the Italian manufacturer and Tofas from Turkey and is sold as a hatchback, sedan, and station wagon. It is about to receive a mild refresh soon as a new batch of shots confirms.

These are the first spy photos showing a prototype winter testing on public roads. It’s clear that the visual revisions will be kept to a minimum and the camouflage at the front hints these will be limited to a revised front fascia. Our spies also told us we should expect a pair of new headlights but this trial car is still using the production lights of the model that’s currently on sale.

Gallery: Fiat Tipo facelift spy photos

20 Photos

The engine range of the Tipo includes a 1.4-liter gasoline engine with 95 horsepower (70 kilowatts) and two diesels - 1.3- and 1.6-liter compression ignition motors with 95 hp (70 kW) and 120 hp (88 kW), respectively. Depending on the engine, you can get either a five- or six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the more powerful diesel optionally comes with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. There are also engines running on LPG and Bioethanol.

The Tipo replaced the Bravo and Linea in Europe’s C-segment range and is currently produced at Fiat’s Bursa plant in Turkey. More than 600,000 examples have already been delivered making the resurrected Tipo one of Fiat’s most successful modern-day cars on the European continent.

We expect to see the refreshed Tipo by the end of this year with sales most likely kicking off in November or December. The model is also available as the Dodge Neon in Mexico.

Photos: CarPix and Automedia