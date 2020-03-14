The Challenger might be sitting on a 12-year-old platform, but it isn't fading out of popularity among American car buyers. In fact, the Dodge muscle car outsold the Chevy Camaro in 2019, trailing the Ford Mustang in sales performance within their class.

This month, however, Dodge could be looking to bump the Challenger's sales numbers by implementing a huge cash discount. Discovered by Cars Direct, these unadvertised discounts have been unearthed, including a huge $7,970 price cut on a top-spec 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye: First Drive

45 Photos

But the biggest price cut of them all comes from Genesis, with a $10,000 discount on a 2019 Genesis G90. This price off comes from the fact that a new 2020 G90 is incoming. Take note, however, that the discount is from a manufacturer-to-dealer incentive, which means other dealers might not have this discount reflected on the actual price tag.

Another car to get a huge price off would be the 2020 Mercedes GLA, with a cash discount that amounts up to $6,500. However, buyers also have the option to settle for a $4,500 price off, with an additional offer of 1.99 percent APR financing for up to 72 months, lowering your monthly payments.

Two huge SUVs get equally massive price cuts as well, and that's the 2020 Ford Expedition and 2019 Honda Passport. The Expedition gets a $6,000 discount in California, coming from a $2,000 trade-in discount, a $1,250 financing incentive, and a $750 bonus for choosing the oldest stock.

The Honda SUV, on the other hand, are eligible for up to $3,000 price off through a $2,000 dealer cash incentive for the Sport variant plus a $1,000 bonus if you're a current Honda owner (or coming from a competing brand).