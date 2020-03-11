Is a Bentley Bacalar coupe planned for the future? While the automaker hasn’t announced any specific plans, this rendering gives us a good idea of what that machine might look like. The images come to us from Aksyonov Nikita via Behance, and we can’t help but wish this machine makes it to limited production.

As one might expect, the Bacalar coupe rendering looks a lot like the roofless Bentley we saw last week, with the same vertical fender vent, triangular air inlets on the front bumper, and bold rear haunches hiding a 0.8-inch-wider rear track. Viewed in profile, the Bacalar coupe also boasts what look like the same round headlights and diamond-shaped taillights as the regular Bacalar.

The roofline is cribbed from the Continental GT coupe, although it might be somewhat more aggressive in the rendering. Trimmed in a metallic bronze finish, the window trim recalls one of the accent colors found on the three-tone wheels. We assume the interior of the normal Bacalar (can any $1.9 million car be called normal?) would port right over to the theoretical coupe, meaning fine leather and wool upholstery, deep-pile carpeting, rare Riverwood trim, and matching luggage. Overall, the rendering is more faithful to Bentley's EXP 100 GT concept from 2019 than the actual limited-production Bacalar.

Gallery: Bentley Bacalar Coupe rendering

2 Photos

It's fair to expect the closed-roof Bacalar to offer the same 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 667 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque as the barchetta, thanks to a 6.0-liter W12 driven through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Since the Bacalar is a totally roofless proposition (no retractable soft top there), the Bacalar coupe would likely weigh a bit more. However, smoother aerodynamics would likely push its top speed further beyond the 200-mph mark than its al fresco sibling.

If Bentley were to build a second Bacalar variant, we would expect it to be a rare beast. The open-top Bacalar we saw last week will be limited to just 12 units, all of which have been spoken for at a price in excess of $1.9 million. We doubt the company would offer much of a discount on a hardtop version, nor would it increase production. Instead, a potential Bentley Bacalar coupe would likely remain a coveted plaything for the ultra-rich, leaving the standard Continental GT for more plebeian millionaires.