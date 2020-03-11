The Gemballa Avalanche 4x4 will be a 911 that won't mind getting dirty.
Not to be confused with the lifted 959-inspired Porsche 911 that Uwe Gemballa’s son Marc Philipp will reveal later this year, the actual Gemballa tuning company has set its sights on making an off-road-ready Nine Eleven as well. The Gemballa Avalanche should be a name quite familiar to those who have been keeping an eye on the aftermarket scene, but this is isn’t an ordinary version of the amped-up 911 as the teaser sketch portrays a sports car for all types of terrain.
Gemballa has been thinking about doing a rugged version of Stuttgart’s machine for about four years, and will be coming out with the Avalanche 4x4 within the next 24 months. While sketches usually exaggerate the details, the real thing should still be quite nice and even more spectacular than RUF’s new Rodeo concept.
The Avalanche 4x4 will be complemented by a Tornado 4x4 representing a Porsche Cayenne with serious off-road credentials. The crown jewel in Gemballa’s portfolio will be its own mid-engined supercar, complete with over 800 horsepower to run the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) sprint in less than two and a half seconds and do 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in 6.5 seconds.
Meanwhile, the previous and current generations of the 911 will get more than 1,000 horsepower this summer courtesy of an upgrade package positioned above the GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo. The current pack already transforms the 911 into a monster, unlocking 818 hp and 1,098 Newton-meters (810 pound-feet) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.3 seconds and a top speed exceeding 230 mph (370 km/h).
On top of that, the Gemballa Avalanche 4.2 RS prototype unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will morph into a production model later this year in a limited-run series based on the 991 and 992 generations of the sports car. According to the tuner, its "performance data will outshine all comparable vehicles."
With more and more companies toying around with the idea of a versatile 911, we can’t help but wonder why Porsche isn’t coming out with an off-road version of its iconic car considering the company always seems eager to expand the 911 lineup. If I’m allowed to dream, a modern-day equivalent of the amazing 1989 Panamericana concept would be pretty sweet.
The Luxury Customization Division will be greatly expanded in the future in addition to Hypercar development
Leonberg, 11.03.2020. Gemballa, the world renowned southern German refinement and tuning company, will in future divide its business areas into three separate divisions.
The development and production of the first own Gemballa Hypercar will be done in the Hypercar Division (HD). Additionally, the Luxury Customization Division (LCD) will group together the previous areas of vehicle refinement, performance enhancements, limited small series and one-offs. The Gemballa Classics Division (CD) will now be responsible for the maintenance and restoration of classic Gemballa vehicles.
Delimitation of the business areas for more dynamism
“With the delimitation of the individual business areas and the management as a separate profit centre, we want to ensure a clearer corporate structure. This should especially also have a positive impact on current fundraising activities. All areas are currently being equipped with new investments and will be greatly expanded in the future. The focus remains on expanding our already high quality standards. We will be introducing numerous new models over the next 24 months and expanding our dealer network worldwide,” states Steffen Korbach, owner and CEO of Gemballa.
New Gemballa Avalanche 4x4 and Tornado 4x4
He continues: “First and foremost, we will continue to focus on customizing and increasing the performance of Porsche models, but we are also open to other brands. The prototype of the Gemballa Avalanche 4.2 RS based on the Porsche 991, which was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, is now to be launched this year in an exclusive small series based on the Porsche 991 and 992. The performance data will outshine all comparable vehicles. In 2016, we already discussed the development of a 4x4 variant of the Porsche Cayenne as the Gemballa Tornado 4x4 and the Porsche 911 as the Gemballa Avalanche 4x4. Designs for both vehicles have been in the drawer for a long time.”
Performance increase with over 1,000 HP in preparation
The Luxury Customization Division is currently marketing very successfully the body kit conversion for the Porsche 991/992 under the name “GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo” with an increase in performance to currently 818 bhp and 1,098 Nm and an acceleration of 2.3 seconds from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of over 370 km/h (230 mph). A performance variant with over 1,000 bhp is being worked on and will be launched in the summer.
High investments in development and expansion of high quality standards
“After years of consolidation, we are now preparing a major product offensive with new considerable investments,” says Steffen Korbach, adding: “A lot has changed in our sector. Stricter state guidelines and laws, new trends, and competition from vehicle manufacturers are having a massive impact on the vehicle customization business. We have worked long and hard and since 2010 have invested over 15 million Euro in modernizing the brand and improving product quality. All of this with the aim of standing out from the mainstream also in the future.”