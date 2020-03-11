Approximately a month ago, we reported that Ford has plans to launch the Mustang Mach-E on European soil first before the model arrives in the United States. It turns out the report was not entirely accurate as a spokesperson for the company has confirmed to Motor1.com the all-electric crossover will be launched simultaneously at both sides of the big pond.

"The Mustang Mach-E will be available simultaneously in both the U.S. and key European markets late this year."

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

95 Photos

“Late this year” doesn’t specify the exact market launch schedule for the Mustang Mach-E but previous reports indicated this should happen at some point in the fourth quarter of the year. While this hasn’t been confirmed by the automaker, this new statement should probably mean customers in the United States and Europe will be able to get their hands on the EV starting from October 2020.

Meanwhile, Ford will contact clients who have reservations for the Mustang Mach-E and will work with them to turn these pre-orders into actual orders, which also includes fully specifying the vehicle.

This year you’ll be able to buy the First Edition, Select, California Route 1, and Premium models, while the GT Performance grade will join the range in 2021. Prices for the first model year vary between $44,895 and $65,500, depending on the output and battery capacity of the vehicle. Ford will sell you 255-, 282-, 332-, and 459-hp versions, while - depending on the battery setup, the vehicle will have an estimated range of between 210 miles and 300 miles (338 kilometers to 483 km).

Initial data from Ford shows that approximately 30 percent of the Mach-E reservations are for the GT model. The First Edition model, meanwhile, is already sold out for 2021.