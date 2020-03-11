Porsche took the wraps off the new 911 Turbo S about a week ago, so why hasn’t the company removed all of the camouflage from this prototype? Take a good look at the back and you’ll notice the typical rear wing has been replaced by a ducktail spoiler mostly covered in camouflage, with only a horizontal strip exposed to make the third brake light visible.

Could it be yet another version of the Nine Eleven? The prototype we’re looking at could be a number of things as it might be a regular 992 Turbo S equipped with an optional Heritage Design Package, a special edition celebrating the Carrera RS 2.7 or a new addition to the either the SportDesign or Aerokit Packages. Another plausible scenario is the return of the limited-run Sport Classic in the same vein as the 997-generation model.

Bear in mind Porsche has already hinted at a two-seater lightweight version of the new 911 Turbo S, and there’s a pretty good chance this prototype did not have the rear bench as we’re noticing a roll cage in the back. Even though the prototype had camouflage on both the front and rear bumpers, they look virtually the same as the ones installed in the regular Turbo S. Porsche also masked the side vents on the rear fenders by slapping on a piece of black tape, but they too look very similar to what the latest turbo machine from Zuffenhausen features.

Even the alloy wheels and the yellow brake calipers appear to be carried over from the new Turbo S, much like the quad exhaust system with angular tips. As a side note, it is worth mentioning Porsche will also sell the new Turbo S with a different exhaust featuring dual oval tips, thus making the 911 lineup even more complex than it already is.

Whatever this is, we’re anxious to find out what Porsche is up to and where the new flavor of the 911 will fit in the vast lineup.