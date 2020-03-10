It looks like Coronavirus has claimed another automotive victim, at least in the near term. A press release from the organizers of the New York Auto Show just went out, stating the show has been rescheduled to late August due to the spread of Coronavirus. The new dates for the show are August 28 through September 6.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the Coronavirus,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show. “For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event.”

This is a breaking story and we will have more information as it becomes available.