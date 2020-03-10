But Ford still won't tell us how many reservations are made.
The Mustang Mach-E is still many months away from its first customer deliveries, which are expected to begin at the end of 2020. Ford isn’t shy about promoting its reservations for the Mach-E, proclaiming that buyers in all 50 U.S. states have signed up. However, we still don't know how many people that actually is, at least officially. We'll talk more about that in a bit.
“Since revealing the Mustang Mach-E last November, we have seen a high level of interest from customers around the world,” said Mark Kaufman, Ford’s global director of electric vehicle marketing and distribution. “We designed the Mustang Mach-E with the aim to deliver an electric, guilt-free, performance SUV while providing peace of mind through our strong dealership network. Our strategy is working. With reservations from coast to coast in the US, we look forward to growing our reservations and delivering this SUV in late 2020.”
To make that come alive, Ford offers a photo (above) showing dealerships with Mach-E reservations, and a breakdown of the most popular colors by state. The New England and Mid-Atlantic regions show a strong concentration of reservations, as well as the Great Lakes Region, California, and the Southwest. The upper Plains is by far the weakest area, suggesting buyers are still concerned about electric performance in extremely cold temperatures. To be fair, that’s not just a Mach-E issue but a general EV concern.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Ford further states that approximately 30 percent of Mach-E reservations are for the GT model, which won’t go on sale until later in 2021. The First Edition will obviously be the first Mach-E to arrive in America, followed by Select, Premium, and California Route 1 editions early in 2021. Before all of that, however, Ford will sell the Mach-E in Europe. Why Ford decided to give a Mustang-branded vehicle to Europe first is a mystery.
Another Mach-E mystery from Ford is exactly how many reservations have been made. We’ve asked Ford representatives on numerous occasions to offer some context for its claims of Mach-E popularity by telling us – even approximately – how many reservations have been made. That includes reservations for the First Edition model, which Ford said was completely full back in December. Does that mean 100 cars? 1,000 cars?
As of today, Ford still has no comment on how many Mach-E reservations are in the books overall. With reservations from all 50 states, presumably that number could be as low as 50, which certainly isn’t impressive at all. Ford’s photo obviously shows far more dealership reservations than that, but the point is the same. Ford, if interest in the Mach-E is as strong as you suggest, why not share some official numbers with the world to back it up?
Actually, we have some unofficial numbers as reported by our colleagues at Inside EVs. They’ve been following activity on the forum at macheclub.com, keeping track of folks who’ve reserved a Mach-E. By their count, Ford could have over 40,000 reservations in place for the Mach-E’s first year of production. That’s roughly 80 percent of Ford’s first-year estimate of 50,000 sales, and frankly, that’s impressive. If those stats are accurate, we’re not sure why Ford is staying quiet about it.
There are two significant caveats to this, however. One is that these numbers are completely unofficial, and the second is that these are reservations, not sales. It’s entirely possible that folks could bail out of reservations, especially after waiting a year or more for the car to arrive. That wouldn’t look good on Ford’s part, but with reservations at $500 a pop, we suspect most people are in for the long haul.
Will Ford sell 50,000 Mach-Es in its first year as the company hopes? We’ll find out starting late this year when deliveries finally commence.
Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E
MUSTANG MACH-E’S AVAILABLE EXTENDED-RANGE BATTERY AND ALL-WHEEL DRIVE ATTRACTING CUSTOMERS FROM ALL 50 U.S. STATES
From the sunny Pacific Coast to the brutally cold Northeast, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E has drawn reservations from all 50 U.S. states during the first three months of reservations thanks in part to key vehicle attributes like EPA-estimated range and all-wheel drive capability that meet regional customer needs.
For example, a Mustang Mach-E with available extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range1, paying off the spirit of freedom Mustang has delivered for the past 55 years. It is especially a favorite among customers in the west and southwest. California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Washington are particularly strong.
On the other side of the country, available all-wheel drive is proving popular with customers in the frigid and snowy northeast. While nearly three in four customers reserving a Mustang Mach-E have so far opted for an all-wheel drive model, in states like Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, that number climbs to more than 9 in 10. The Mustang Mach-E’s all-wheel drive system is also helping to combat the misconception among Americans that electric vehicles can’t handle driving in bad weather.
“Since revealing the Mustang Mach-E last November, we have seen a high level of interest from customers around the world. We designed the Mustang Mach-E with the aim to deliver an electric, guilt-free, performance SUV while providing peace of mind through our strong dealership network. Our strategy is working. With reservations from coast to coast in the US, we look forward to growing our reservations and delivering this SUV in late 2020,” said Mark Kaufman, Global Director of Electric Vehicle Marketing & Distribution, Ford Motor Company.
Also contributing to the early nationwide success is the availability of the FordPass Charging Network, North America’s largest public charging network2, with more than 12,500 places to charge, including fast charging sites.
The Mustang Mach-E GT also remains popular with customers across the country, and approximately 30 percent of all Mach-E reservations are for the GT – remaining steady when compared to the last update in late December, when it was announced that reservations for the limited edition First Edition are full.
Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,895 not including the $7,500 tax incentive. With the tax incentive, the entry level price is even more attractive for an all-electric SUV. Reserve the Mustang Mach-E here. Deliveries begin late 2020.