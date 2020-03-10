The Mustang Mach-E is still many months away from its first customer deliveries, which are expected to begin at the end of 2020. Ford isn’t shy about promoting its reservations for the Mach-E, proclaiming that buyers in all 50 U.S. states have signed up. However, we still don't know how many people that actually is, at least officially. We'll talk more about that in a bit.

“Since revealing the Mustang Mach-E last November, we have seen a high level of interest from customers around the world,” said Mark Kaufman, Ford’s global director of electric vehicle marketing and distribution. “We designed the Mustang Mach-E with the aim to deliver an electric, guilt-free, performance SUV while providing peace of mind through our strong dealership network. Our strategy is working. With reservations from coast to coast in the US, we look forward to growing our reservations and delivering this SUV in late 2020.”

To make that come alive, Ford offers a photo (above) showing dealerships with Mach-E reservations, and a breakdown of the most popular colors by state. The New England and Mid-Atlantic regions show a strong concentration of reservations, as well as the Great Lakes Region, California, and the Southwest. The upper Plains is by far the weakest area, suggesting buyers are still concerned about electric performance in extremely cold temperatures. To be fair, that’s not just a Mach-E issue but a general EV concern.

Ford further states that approximately 30 percent of Mach-E reservations are for the GT model, which won’t go on sale until later in 2021. The First Edition will obviously be the first Mach-E to arrive in America, followed by Select, Premium, and California Route 1 editions early in 2021. Before all of that, however, Ford will sell the Mach-E in Europe. Why Ford decided to give a Mustang-branded vehicle to Europe first is a mystery.

Another Mach-E mystery from Ford is exactly how many reservations have been made. We’ve asked Ford representatives on numerous occasions to offer some context for its claims of Mach-E popularity by telling us – even approximately – how many reservations have been made. That includes reservations for the First Edition model, which Ford said was completely full back in December. Does that mean 100 cars? 1,000 cars?

As of today, Ford still has no comment on how many Mach-E reservations are in the books overall. With reservations from all 50 states, presumably that number could be as low as 50, which certainly isn’t impressive at all. Ford’s photo obviously shows far more dealership reservations than that, but the point is the same. Ford, if interest in the Mach-E is as strong as you suggest, why not share some official numbers with the world to back it up?

Actually, we have some unofficial numbers as reported by our colleagues at Inside EVs. They’ve been following activity on the forum at macheclub.com, keeping track of folks who’ve reserved a Mach-E. By their count, Ford could have over 40,000 reservations in place for the Mach-E’s first year of production. That’s roughly 80 percent of Ford’s first-year estimate of 50,000 sales, and frankly, that’s impressive. If those stats are accurate, we’re not sure why Ford is staying quiet about it.

There are two significant caveats to this, however. One is that these numbers are completely unofficial, and the second is that these are reservations, not sales. It’s entirely possible that folks could bail out of reservations, especially after waiting a year or more for the car to arrive. That wouldn’t look good on Ford’s part, but with reservations at $500 a pop, we suspect most people are in for the long haul.

Will Ford sell 50,000 Mach-Es in its first year as the company hopes? We’ll find out starting late this year when deliveries finally commence.