The next-generation Elantra will allegedly debut in South Korea on March 25, according to The Korean Car Blog. In that market, the model wears the Avante moniker, but it's otherwise identical to the Elantra.

The new Elantra will have a design akin to the latest Sonata and will grow considerably in comparison to the existing model. Spy shots show it with a long hood, low-slung grille, flowing roofline, and a short rear deck. By the standards of its class, the Elantra looks quite stylish. The photos below are our best idea of what to expect so far.

Gallery: Hyundai Elantra New Spy Photos

10 Photos

The powertrain range will include a wide range of options, but some of them will be exclusive to the South Korean market. A naturally aspirated four-cylinder will still be available, but there will also be turbocharged 1.2- and 1.6-liter engines. Most models will get a CVT. At some point, there will be hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric variants to provide more efficient options. In addition, a high-performance N model will possibly be part of the lineup, eventually, to offer some extra excitement.

Inside, the new Elantra will reportedly be available with a large digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. It will also likely have lots of driver-assistance safety tech.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Elantra MSRP $ 18,130 MSRP $ 18,130 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

If the Hyundai follows the strategy for other recent debuts like the Sonata, look for a premiere in North America a few months after the debut in South Korea. American sales should still start during the 2021 model year.