2020 Chevy Corvette VIN #001 has arrived at its final destination. More importantly, the first production C8s are finally heading to dealers around the country and making their way to new owners. Basically, this means we’ll be seeing a lot more videos on YouTube with the mid-engined ‘Vette and one of the first clips is an oil change piece from the Chevy Dude channel. The actual oil change starts at about the 7:30-minute mark.

We thought it would be interesting for you to read the complete instructions list of how to change the engine oil on the C8 as per Chevy’s official owner’s manual. The procedure starts with running the engine at idle for about 20 seconds to return all of the oil back into the dry sump oil tank. Then, obviously, you have to turn the engine off and that’s where the actual work begins.

Then, remove the engine oil drain plug from the bottom of the engine oil pan and allow the oil to drain. Do the same with the oil filter and inspect the drain plug O-ring seal and replace if it is damaged. Reinstall the drain plug into the oil pan and tighten it to 18 lb-ft (25 Nm). Put the new oil filter and tighten it three-quarters to one turn after the gasket makes contact.

It’s finally time to add the new oil and, once done, you should just put the oil fill cap back and insert the dipstick if you’ve taken it out in the process. Then, start the engine, make sure the oil lamp goes off on the instrument cluster, and check the oil level. That’s it - easy-peasy.

That’s all you should do when changing the oil of the new Corvette. There’s one thing you shouldn’t do though - do a burnout in a 500-mile (800-kilometer) car. That’s exactly what the owner of this white C8 attempted to do, fortunately, not very successfully.