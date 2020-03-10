Hennessey Performance showed its latest Ford F-150 project in late February and today we can finally see the monster truck in action. It’s a rather weird action, in fact, as the so-called Venom 775 Supercharged Truck meets a stock Shelby GT3500 on the drag strip. More precisely, at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds.

We have to admit from the very beginning that this is a bit of a David versus Goliath race - in several aspects. Obviously, the truck weighs way more than the coupe but it has an all-wheel drive, an automatic gearbox, and 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts). In stock form, the GT350 comes with 526 hp (392 kW), and is roughly 250 hp (186 kW) less powerful than the tuned truck.

But that’s not all. The Texas-based company says their truck can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in four seconds flat - and that’s hugely impressive for a pickup with 20-inch wheels and massive 35-inch off-road tires. The reaction at the start from the Shelby driver though makes the Venom look even faster when it doesn’t need that kind of assistance. Or, as one of the commenters below the video on YouTube said, don’t take this is a completely fair drag race - “it’s an advertisement for the company that built the truck,” after all.

Still, that doesn’t make the Venom a less special truck. It’s “the culmination of what the perfect F-150 should be,” as CEO John Hennessey describes it, and there’s more to it than just the supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Hennessey also installs a six-inch lift kit with the aforementioned wheel/tire combo. Six-piston Brembo brakes up front help the beast stop, and should you find yourself on a dark trail in the middle of the night, five LED lights in Hennessey’s custom front bumper will help light the way.

The price? If you go all-in with all the options, you should be looking at a cost of $69,600 - and that’s just the upgrade cost before the price of a donor 2020 F-150.